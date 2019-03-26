Stoney Creek man, 19, accused of importing drugs through mail

A Stoney Creek man is facing charges after he allegedly imported drugs from overseas through Canada Post.

Richard Glazier, 19, was arrested following a joint investigation by the Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada

Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Canada Post.

Police say a postal package was intercepted and seized by the CBSA at the Greater Toronto Area Region International Mail Processing Centre.

The package, from the Netherlands, contained a total of 500 grams of the drug MDMA, commonly known as ‘ecstacy’. Police say it was addressed to a post office box in Grimsby.

Glazier was arrested on March 18 and charged with importation of a controlled substance in Canada and possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) for the purpose of trafficking-contrary.

“The RCMP is committed to protecting Canadian communities against the threat of illegal drugs. This investigation is another example of the effective partnership that exists between the RCMP, the CBSA and Canada Post which has resulted in the removal of harmful, illegal drugs from our communities,” said Inspector Ann Koenig, Officer in charge of Hamilton Niagara Regional RCMP Detachment.

Glazier is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton court on April 17.