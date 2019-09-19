Stoney Creek driver caught going nearly 60 km/h over speed limit

Police have charged a Stoney Creek man after he was caught going nearly 60 km/h over the speed limit on Hamilton Mountain.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police spotted a GMC pickup truck travelling speeding down Mud St. near Second Rd.

Police say the vehicle was clocked going 129 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving and speeding. His vehicle has been seized for seven days and his licence suspended for the same amount of time.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16. If found guilty, the penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2,000 – $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.