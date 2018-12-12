Stoney Creek dad wins $75K on $3 lottery ticket

A Stoney Creek father is happy he joined in on the Reindeer Games after he won $75K on a Christmas-themed scratch ticket.

Selvir Peckovic picked up the last INSTANT REINDEER GAMES ticket at the Fortinos on Upper Centennial Pkwy. in Stoney Creek.

The $3 ticket has a top prize of $75,000 and isn’t usually Peckovic’s first choice. “I enjoy playing LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX,” said Selvir, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I like to try new games – but I didn’t believe it when I realized I won!” he laughed.

The 45-year-old father of four plans on buying his son a new vehicle and helping out his family.