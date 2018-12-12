;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Stoney Creek dad wins $75K on $3 lottery ticket

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, lottery, olg, Ontario Lottery and Gaming, Reindeer Games, stoney creek

A Stoney Creek father is happy he joined in on the Reindeer Games after he won $75K on a Christmas-themed scratch ticket.

Selvir Peckovic picked up the last INSTANT REINDEER GAMES ticket at the Fortinos on Upper Centennial Pkwy. in Stoney Creek.

The $3 ticket has a top prize of $75,000 and isn’t usually Peckovic’s first choice. “I enjoy playing LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX,” said Selvir, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I like to try new games – but I didn’t believe it when I realized I won!” he laughed.

The 45-year-old father of four plans on buying his son a new vehicle and helping out his family.



LATEST STORIES

Man charged following three-vehicle crash in Ancaster

Don't lose focus

Trendspotting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php