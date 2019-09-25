Stoney Creek bank manager charged in theft of $1.7M

A Stoney Creek bank manager is facing fraud charges after allegedly stealing $1.7 million from customers over a seven-year period.

Sixty-year-old Sandra Walker, of Burlington, was arrested on Tuesday following a five-month-long investigation.

The Hamilton Police Major Fraud Unit was contacted by CIBC Corporate Security on April 25 regarding an internal investigation alleging one of their employees had taken a large sum of money. Police say the employee had resigned in 2015.

Police learned the money was stolen from seniors or recently deceased branch customers from 2008 to 2015.

Walker is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession over $5,000, and criminal breach of trust.

She has been released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Oct. 24.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Jon Murphy at 905-546-4527.