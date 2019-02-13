Stolen van smashes into Hannon convenience store

Hamilton police are investigating after a stolen minivan crashed into convenience store.

It happened at an Avondale Food Store on Rymal Rd. near Upper Centennial Pkwy. early Wednesday morning.

Store manager Gisele Peconi says she awoken to a phone call by the security company who said multiple alarms were going off in the building.

“I came in and I seen a vehicle right inside of the store. I think they were trying to take the ATM,” said Peconi.

Peconi says the incident was captured on a store surveillance camera and showed the moment of impact.

“I seen a van kept on pulling up, back and forth, back and forth at least ten times. Then I seen a gentlemen get out of the vehicle and go to the passenger way,” she said. “I think he was looking at something because I think the van was stuck with the cooler underneath.”

Peconi says the driver fled the scene, leaving the van behind.

The side window of the store was completely smashed and merchandise and debris littered the sidewalk where the van entered the store.

The building sustained extensive damages and police say it has been deemed unsafe.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with the investigation is asked to contact Hamilton police.