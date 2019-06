Stolen truck found on fire in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating after a stolen truck was found on fire.

Police believe the truck was stolen, left in a field, and then lit on fire.

It was found in a field at Nebo and Airport Rd. west of Binbrook.

A passerby reportedly saw the truck on fire and alerted authorities.

Fire crews worked to put out the blaze but the truck is total loss.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.