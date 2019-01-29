;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Stolen SUV leads police to $2,600 in meth, Hamilton man charged

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: drug trafficking, drugs, hamilton mountain, Hamilton Police Service

A 40-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after roughly $2,600 worth of meth was seized on Jan. 26.

Hamilton police spotted a stolen Ford Escape driving around the central mountain area shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers followed the SUV to a residence on Main St. West and watched a male exit the home. Police stopped the man as he headed towards the vehicle and found he was in possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine and some cash.

Timothy King was arrested and charged with possession controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and fail to comply with probation.

Police say King was also wanted in other jurisdictions.



LATEST STORIES

Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

Stolen SUV leads police to $2,600 in meth, Hamilton man charged

‘Disguised male’ robs Niagara Falls financial institution

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php