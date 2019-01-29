Stolen SUV leads police to $2,600 in meth, Hamilton man charged

A 40-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges after roughly $2,600 worth of meth was seized on Jan. 26.

Hamilton police spotted a stolen Ford Escape driving around the central mountain area shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers followed the SUV to a residence on Main St. West and watched a male exit the home. Police stopped the man as he headed towards the vehicle and found he was in possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine and some cash.

Timothy King was arrested and charged with possession controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and fail to comply with probation.

Police say King was also wanted in other jurisdictions.