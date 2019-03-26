Stolen loaded hand gun found in bushes in Simcoe

A stolen handgun was found loaded in the area of Sydenham St. in downtown Simcoe on Sunday afternoon.

OPP say a resident working on construction at a local business made the discovery in the bushes near by.

The gun was turned over to police who say the weapon was stolen from the York regional area in 2018.

Police are now trying to determine who had the gun and they’re asking anyone with information to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers.