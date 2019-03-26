;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Stolen loaded hand gun found in bushes in Simcoe

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: handgun, opp, simcoe


A stolen handgun was found loaded in the area of Sydenham St. in downtown Simcoe on Sunday afternoon.

OPP say a resident working on construction at a local business made the discovery in the bushes near by.

The gun was turned over to police who say the weapon was stolen from the York regional area in 2018.

Police are now trying to determine who had the gun and they’re asking anyone with information to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers.



LATEST STORIES

Stolen loaded hand gun found in bushes in Simcoe

Stolen historical plaque located in Brantford

Baby boom looms for delivery ward nursing staff at Maine hospital

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php