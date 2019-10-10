Stolen items sold to unexpected buyers at garage sale: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating after several items that were stolen in Glanbrook were later sold in a “garage sale environment.”

Police say a commercial business at 4351 Highway 6 was broken into sometime between Sept. 23 and 30.

Investigators believe the thieves stole equipment used for painting and chroming metals and likely sold the items to unsuspected buyers on the property prior to the business owner’s knowledge of the break-in.

Police are asking anyone that attended the property, which has a red barn with “Dagleigh” written on it, or who has seen the stolen property to contact Det. Cst. Ryan Komadowski at 905-546-8939 or Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991.