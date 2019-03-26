Stolen historical plaque located in Brantford

Brantford police say an historical plaque that was stolen from Bell Memorial Park has been found.

The plaque dates back to 1917 and was installed by the Bell Telephone Memorial Association to mark the invention of the telephone in Brantford by Alexander Graham

Bell in 1874. The monument is the work of Walker S. Allward.

City of Brantford employees called police on March 20 to report the piece of history had been stolen.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police received information regarding its whereabouts. Community patrol officers followed up and located the plaque.

Police say it was still fully intact with minor damage to one corner.

FOUND-BPS is proud to announce that the Historical Plaque stolen from Bell Memorial Park has been successfully located. The plaque was intact with minor damage to one corner. We would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance. https://t.co/vGFjG7jThu pic.twitter.com/hOV3hz0onQ — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) March 26, 2019

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.

Anyone with further information about the theft is asked to contact Brantford police.