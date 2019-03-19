;
Stolen dog ‘Lucy’ found in Hamilton’s Gage Park, reunited with owners

Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: crime, Hamilton Police Service, Lucy. missing dog, theft, truck theft


A seven-year-old boxer who went missing after the truck she was in was stolen from a Hamilton parking lot has been found.

Laura and Peter Ertel were reunited with their dog Lucy after a young woman found the pet tied to a park bench at Gage Park on Monday.

Lucy was stolen on Saturday along with Peter’s black, 2016 Ford F150 from the Splitsville parking lot on Stone Church Rd.

Laura issued a plea on Sunday for information on her dog’s whereabouts in a Facebook post that has been shared more than 16,000 times.

Shortly after CHCH News aired a story about the missing dog during Monday’s Evening News at 6 p.m., Laura says she received an email from a woman who claimed she found Lucy tied to a bench when she was walking home from working the night shift around 4:30 a.m. The woman said she brought the dog home, gave her food and then the pair went to sleep.

The woman woke up later in the day and saw the social media post about Lucy and emailed Laura. Once Peter and Laura received a photograph to confirm the dog was their beloved Lucy, they arranged to pick her up.

Hamilton police say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are still searching for the pickup truck. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the staff sergeant at 905-546-3886.

POPULAR STORIES

