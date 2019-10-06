News
Canada & The World
Canada News
Evening News
Home Page News Story
Local News
Halton
Hamilton
Ontario News
World News
WATCH NOW
Weather
Traffic
Shows
SEE ALL SHOWS
Morning Live
Schedule
About Us
Chching
Search
15.5
C
Hamilton
Sunday, October 6, 2019
Personalities
Contact Us
Watch CHCH Live Now!
CHCH
News
All
Canada & The World
Canada News
Evening News
Home Page News Story
Local News
Halton
Hamilton
Ontario News
World News
News
CUPE strike averted and schools are open Monday
Local News
Steve Ruddick has the long-range forecast
Canada News
The CIBC Run For The Cure
Local News
Fallen Firefighters honoured at Queen’s Park
WATCH NOW
Weather
Traffic
Shows
Shows
Evening News
Shows
Empire
Shows
The X Factor: Celebrity
Shows
60 Minutes
Shows
20/20
SEE ALL SHOWS
Morning Live
Schedule
About Us
Chching
Home
News
Local News
Steve Ruddick has the long-range forecast
News
Local News
Steve Ruddick has the long-range forecast
By
Dominick Nagy
-
October 6, 2019, 8:52 pm
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Local News
Fallen Firefighters honoured at Queen’s Park
Local News
A Synagogue is the latest to fall victim to anti-semitic vandalism in Hamilton
Home Page News Story
Two vehicular crashes near Simcoe
Hamilton
Hamilton community marches for Gandhi
Hamilton
Hamilton gets inked with first tattoo expo
CHCH Traffic
Ontario school boards set to close if CUPE workers strike on Monday
LEAVE A REPLY
Cancel reply
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here
You have entered an incorrect email address!
Please enter your email address here
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
enter location
14.4
°
C
17
°
10.6
°
71 %
2.1kmh
90 %
Mon
16
°
Tue
15
°
Wed
15
°
Thu
15
°
Fri
9
°
Morning Live
Highlights
Best Wishes for October 4 to October 6, 2019
October 4, 2019, 11:41 am
0
Curb appeal
October 4, 2019, 11:35 am
Music Friday: Alex Whorms
October 4, 2019, 11:31 am
Get Fresh with Summer Fresh
October 4, 2019, 11:28 am
50 years of Python
October 4, 2019, 11:24 am
Back to work style
October 4, 2019, 11:22 am
Celebrating 1999 Grey Cup
October 4, 2019, 11:18 am
Thanksgiving feast
October 4, 2019, 11:14 am
Girl’s Hockey Day
October 4, 2019, 11:10 am
Best Wishes for October 3, 2019
October 3, 2019, 11:45 am
Toronto News
Top News Stories
Increase in the number of wrong way drivers: OPP
October 4, 2019, 10:16 pm
Education Minister speaks with CHCH about the school board negotiations
October 4, 2019, 9:58 pm
Schools boards make plans to stay open or close if CUPE...
October 4, 2019, 3:00 pm
Local News
Steve Ruddick has the long-range forecast
October 6, 2019, 8:52 pm
Fallen Firefighters honoured at Queen’s Park
October 6, 2019, 8:42 pm
A Synagogue is the latest to fall victim to anti-semitic vandalism...
October 6, 2019, 8:39 pm
Advertise
Press Releases
Careers
Accessibility
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2019 by Channel Zero Inc. | All Rights Reserved.