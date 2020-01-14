Step up your morning routine

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a personal assistant to help get you out the door this morning? Well, we have the next best thing! Personal concierge Tarra Stubbins has tips to make your morning routine better.
Local Weather
Hamilton
mist
2.1 ° C
4.4 °
0 °
77 %
5.1kmh
75 %
Tue
4 °
Wed
3 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
-8 °
Sat
2 °
Local News
Police release photos of Fort Erie convenience store robbery suspect
Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) has released two new images of a suspect wanted in a convenience store robbery. Officers were called to the Crystal...