St. Patrick’s Day Cleanup

The St. Patricks Day cleanup is still going on in Waterloo, after thousands of young people converged on a neighbourhood near Laurier University to celebrate. The party was tamer in St. Catharines and Hamilton had hardly any problems at all.

Waterloo Police say they’ll have updated statistics tomorrow, but so far it’s clear that thousands of people converged on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo yesterday, a block away from Wilfred Laurier University, to celebrate St. Patricks Day.

Police say more than 40 people were taken to hospital; some with serious injuries due to falls and over-consumption. Hundreds of tickets were issued, for offences like public drinking, public urination, noise, and unsanctioned rooftop parties. Police reported bottles and rocks being thrown.

In St. Catharines, police estimated about 1000 revelers near Brock University, down from previous years, although one street did close due to crowding. Some got tickets for public intoxication and littering.

In Hamilton, police are calling St. Patricks Day a success.

Hamilton Police are now starting to prepare for next September’s homecoming, with the same St. Patrick’s Day strategy. Police, firefighters, paramedics, liquor control officers, and bylaw officers all working together to enforce rules and keep the peace.