Toronto police say new charges laid against St. Michael’s College students

Toronto police have laid more charges in their investigation into allegations of sexual assault and assault at St. Michael’s College School.

Inspector Domenic Sinopoli, Unit Commander of Sex Crimes, said five youth – four of whom were previously charged in a separate incident – were arrested Wednesday.

Police said two of those previously charged are also accused of assault and assault with a weapon in a third incident.

Sinolpoli said police have investigated eight separate incidents at the school so far.

In one incident, it’s alleged a boy was sexually assaulted with an object. Six youth are charged with assault, gang assault, and sexual assault with a weapon in connection with the allegation.

The most recent charges mean a total of seven students have been arrested in connection with incidents at the all-boys Catholic institution.

Police have completed 60 interviews and say, pending new information, they do not believe more any more charges will be laid.

Investigators say all the incidents allegedly took place in the fall of this year.

Two top school officials resigned in wake of the scandal. St. Michael’s has now established a “respect and culture” review panel that’s set to report its findings by the summer.

Police say the two victims that have been identified are receiving physical and emotional support.