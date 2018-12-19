;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Toronto police say new charges laid against St. Michael’s College students

Posted:       Last updated:
Category:
Tags: St. Michael's College School, toronto

Toronto police have laid more charges in their investigation into allegations of sexual assault and assault at St. Michael’s College School.

Inspector Domenic Sinopoli, Unit Commander of Sex Crimes, said five youth – four of whom were previously charged in a separate incident – were arrested Wednesday.

Police said two of those previously charged are also accused of assault and assault with a weapon in a third incident.

Sinolpoli said police have investigated eight separate incidents at the school so far.

In one incident, it’s alleged a boy was sexually assaulted with an object. Six youth are charged with assault, gang assault, and sexual assault with a weapon in connection with the allegation.

The most recent charges mean a total of seven students have been arrested in connection with incidents at the all-boys Catholic institution.

Police have completed 60 interviews and say, pending new information, they do not believe more any more charges will be laid.

Investigators say all the incidents allegedly took place in the fall of this year.

Two top school officials resigned in wake of the scandal. St. Michael’s has now established a “respect and culture” review panel that’s set to report its findings by the summer.

Police say the two victims that have been identified are receiving physical and emotional support.



LATEST STORIES

Toronto police say new charges laid against St. Michael’s College students

Doing Christmas right in Dundas

Holiday drinks

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php