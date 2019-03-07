St. Joseph’s Healthcare names new president

St. Joseph’s Healthcare has announced Melissa Farrell as their new president.

Farrell currently serves as the Assistant Deputy Minister, Acute and Emergency Health Services, within Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care where she leads the government’s acute care strategy and policy direction for a $20 billion portfolio.

“We are thrilled to have Melissa Farrell join our leadership team,” said Dr. Tom Stewart in a news release. “She is an exceptional leader who will bring her strategic, policy and system transformation expertise to St. Joseph’s Health System. I am confident that this experience, along with her genuine commitment to integrated care, and improving care for patients and their families, will allow us to achieve even greater success.”

Sonny Monzavi, Chair of St. Joseph’s Hamilton Joint Boards of Governors, said Farrell was a standout candidate from the very beginning of this process and added she was the right person to lead the organization at a time when fundamental change is happening in health care.

“I’m very excited and honoured to be joining St. Joseph’s Healthcare,” said Ms. Farrell in a news release. “I am looking forward to learning from and working with the incredible Executive Team, clinical and support staff and hope to build on the hospital’s renowned reputation for providing innovative and compassionate care.”

St. Joseph’s officials say Farrell is an expert in health system funding, quality improvement and performance management.

She will assume the new position April 29, 2019.