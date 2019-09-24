St. Elsewhere on CHCH

By
Laura Brody
-

Today at 2pm the drama television series St. Elsewhere premiers on CHCH. Bob Cowan got to chat with Ed Begley Jr., who played Dr. Victor Ehrlich on the show that aired from 1982-1988.

