A woman remains in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in St. Catharines.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on Hartzel Rd.

Crews found a woman suffering from critical injuries. She was airlifted to hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Niagara police say the woman was trying to cross the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle.

They say the driver remained at the scene and no charges are expected to be laid.