St. Catharines woman arrested in string of retirement home thefts

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from retirement homes across Niagara Region.

Kristen Caron, of St. Catharines, has been charged with 16 counts of break and enter with intent to commit theft and five counts of break and enter commit theft.

Early Monday morning, police released photos of a woman they allege stole from several rooms at retirement homes in Pelham and Welland between Oct. 22 and Nov. 27.

Investigators say Caron later turned herself into detectives with the Criminal Investigation Branch in Welland.

She is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Tuesday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anticipate more charges will be laid in connection with retirement home thefts across Niagara Region.