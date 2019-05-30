St. Catharines therapists are realizing the importance of getting back to nature

The ribbon was cut for the grand opening of a new playground and healing garden at Pathstone Mental Health in St. Catharines. The park cost half a million dollars that was funded entirely by community donors.

Adam Bienenstock worked in collaboration with Pathstone to design the park. He says, “The therapeutic value in this, is not just in blowing off steam, but in actually touching, tasting, and smelling the land.”

1 in 5 children struggle with mental health issues. This new park will be a supplement to therapy programs that kids are already taking part in at Pathstone, which provides services to more than 6,000 children per year.