St. Catharines man with lifetime driving banned arrested for driving

A 47-year-old St. Catharines man who was found to be criminally prohibited from driving for life was arrested on Friday.

Niagara Regional police say on January 3rd, police observed a blue 2008 Ford F250 pickup truck in the Port Dalhousie area. The officer conducted a traffic stop to identify the driver.

Craig Groff has been charged with operation while prohibited and driving while under a criminal code suspension. The vehicle was also impounded for 45 days.

A court date has been scheduled for February 4, 2020 in St. Catharines.