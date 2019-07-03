;
St. Catharines man trapped in car following rollover

A man was taken to hospital after a vehicle rollover left him trapped in his car in St. Catharines.

The St. Catharines fire department and Niagara police responded to the scene at George Street and Elizabeth Street around 7 p.m. last night after reports of a vehicle rollover.

A 44-year-old man from St. Catharines drove a grey 2011 Toyota Camry northbound on George Street and allegedly struck a parked Toyota Matrix on the side of the road. The car flipped from the impact of the crash, trapping the driver inside.

The man was extracted from the car by first responders and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Toyota Camry suffered $20,000 in damages, while the parked Toyota Matrix had $4,000 in damages.

The 44-year-old man is facing six charges including careless driving, driving with a suspended licence, and several insurance related charges.



