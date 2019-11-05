Man charged in death of 94-year-old woman at long term care facility

A 74-year-old man has been charged in the death of an elderly woman at a long term care facility in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

On Aug. 9, police say 94-year-old Verna Traina was rushed to a local hospital after she was allegedly assaulted. Traina later died from her injuries on Aug. 20.

Robert Stroeh, of Niagara-on-the-Lake, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Police say he is a resident of the long term care facility.

Investigators have not revealed further details about the alleged attack.

Stroeh has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 26.