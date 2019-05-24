St. Catharines man charged after threats made toward school

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a threat was posted online that targeted a school.

Niagara Regional Police Service says they were contacted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Thursday about a threat that was believed to have come from within Niagara Region.

The threat was posted to a public forum on a social media platform and did not name a specific school.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Grantham Ave. and Facer St.

John Stirtzinger, of St. Catharines, has been arrested and charged with uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines courtroom at a later date.