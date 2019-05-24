;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

St. Catharines man charged after threats made toward school

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Local, Niagara
Tags: niagara, niagara region, niagara regional police service, online threat, social media, st catharines


A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a threat was posted online that targeted a school.

Niagara Regional Police Service says they were contacted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Thursday about a threat that was believed to have come from within Niagara Region.

The threat was posted to a public forum on a social media platform and did not name a specific school.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Grantham Ave. and Facer St.

John Stirtzinger, of St. Catharines, has been arrested and charged with uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in a St. Catharines courtroom at a later date.



LATEST STORIES

British Prime Minister Theresa May to step down as party leader

St. Catharines man charged after threats made toward school

Lake Ontario water levels reaching record breaking highs

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php