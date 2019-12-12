St. Catharines man arrested in attempted fraudulent vehicle purchase

Niagara police have arrested a man in connection to an attempted fraudulent purchase.

Phil Phioukham, 37, allegedly forged identity documents to try and purchase a $107,000 luxury vehicle.

He is facing a number of charges including identity fraud, identity theft, possession of identity documents and fraud over $5000.

Phioukham was released on an Officer in Charge Promise to Appear and has a future court date.

Police are encouraging car dealers and lenders to conduct thorough background checks of customers to confirm the information provided to them is correct.