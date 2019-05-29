‘Squealing tires’ alert Hamilton police to stolen SUV

Two Hamilton men are facing charges after they were caught driving in a stolen SUV.

Officers in the area of Wellington St. South heard squealing tires around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and spotted a silver Ford Escape accelerating at a “high rate of speed.”

Police ran a search on the SUV and discovered it had been reported stolen ten days prior.

The vehicle was pulled over and two men, aged 46 and 20, were arrested without incident. Police say both men were bound by court orders.

Officers searched the vehicle and found an undisclosed amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to answer to a number of drug-related charges.

Police say the SUV was seized by police and will be returned to the owner.