;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

‘Squealing tires’ alert Hamilton police to stolen SUV

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: crime, drugs, hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, stolen auto


Two Hamilton men are facing charges after they were caught driving in a stolen SUV.

Officers in the area of Wellington St. South heard squealing tires around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and spotted a silver Ford Escape accelerating at a “high rate of speed.”

Police ran a search on the SUV and discovered it had been reported stolen ten days prior.

The vehicle was pulled over and two men, aged 46 and 20, were arrested without incident. Police say both men were bound by court orders.

Officers searched the vehicle and found an undisclosed amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to answer to a number of drug-related charges.

Police say the SUV was seized by police and will be returned to the owner.



LATEST STORIES

‘Squealing tires’ alert Hamilton police to stolen SUV

Juravinskis to pledge $100M for health research in Hamilton

‘Illicit drugs’ tossed from van window during traffic stop: Hamilton police

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php