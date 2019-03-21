Spring is here

It’s official: winter is behind us and it’s finally spring. To take the temperature of the room, it appears everyone couldn’t be happier to welcome warmer weather.

The first official day of spring, combined with double digit temps has an affect on people.

The GTHA saw over 110 cm of snow this winter, which resulted in countless snow days.

This year, it seems that everyone is collectively waving winter goodbye with a smile, but that’s all behind us now, it’s time to sing a different tune with a bit more spring in it’s step.