Spray foam, eggs used to vandalize vehicle, OPP investigates

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a vehicle in Norfolk County was vandalized over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a mischief around 7 a.m. on Mar. 9.

Investigators say several eggs were thrown at a vehicle parked at a Jackson Side Rd. address. The vehicle was then covered in spray foam.

OPP is continuing to investigate and are asks anyone with information to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.



