Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry remarks

Sportsnet has responded to a spate of angry backlashes over remarks made by hockey commentator Don Cherry about immigrants. Cherry complained on national television last night that he rarely sees people he believes are immigrants wearing poppies to honour Canada’s war dead. Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley says Cherry’s comments are offensive and discriminatory. Yabsley says the network has spoken to Cherry. The 85-year-old personality has not yet responded personally.