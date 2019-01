Spiders Alive exhibit starts this weekend at the RBG

The creepy crawly exhibit opens to the public Saturday at the Royal Botanical Gardens and spins a web until the middle of April.

Admission is $16 for an adult and $9 for a child between 4 and 12. Kids under 4 are free.

There are 16 spiders on display, like the Wolf Spider, Black Widow or the Goliath Bird Eater.

There are also other critters on display, including scorpions and stick insects.