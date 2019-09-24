Speed limits set to increase on 3 major Ontario highways

Ontario will launch a pilot project later this week which will increase the speed limit on three provincial highways.

The project, which was previously announced on May 10, 2019, is set to begin Thursday.

It will see the speed limit increased to 110 km/h on stretches of Highway 402 between London and Sarnia, the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) between St. Catharines and Hamilton, and Highway 417 between Ottawa and the Quebec border. The current limit is 100 km/h.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said the higher speed limits are in line with those in other provinces and mark a return to levels previously in effect in Ontario until 1975.

The ministry will put up signs and safety messages on the affected routes.

Mulroney says the project will add public consultations, and members of the public can complete an online survey until Nov. 23.