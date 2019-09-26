Speed limit increases on three Ontario highways

Starting Thursday three highways in Ontario, including part of the QEW, are going to see a speed limit increase to 110 kilometres an hour.

The Ontario government is launching this pilot project to follow the lead of six other provinces who have increased their limits over the past couple of decades.

The increases will affect the QEW from Hamilton to St. Catharines, Highway 402 from London to Sarnia and Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Quebec border.

These particular pilot locations were chosen based on a number of factors including updated infrastructure and enough room between interchanges.