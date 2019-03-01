Spectators flock from all over to see the ice wall in Fort Erie

Mountains of ice hurled onto the shorelines in Fort Erie are proving to be a big tourist draw despite concerns from the Niagara Parks commission.

On Monday wind gusts up to 120 kilometers an hour drove enormous blocks of ice up over the shoreline. Today with the sun beaming, the site is attracting photographers, the curious and those from a-far.

“I’ve been here 20 years and I’ve never seen this. It’s amazing. Scary, but amazing.”

People have come from everywhere to see this spectacular view but it is a safety concern and Niagara Parks commission continues to monitor the situation.

On Monday, the roadway along the south Niagara Parkway between Central avenue and Queen street was closed but it has since re-opened.

In some areas the ice formations have reached a height of nearly 30 feet.