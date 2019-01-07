Special weather statement in effect for Southern Ontario

A special weather statement is in effect for Southern Ontario including Hamilton and Niagara Region.

Environment Canada says light snow or ice pellets may hit portions of Southwestern Ontario Monday morning. It will then move towards the Golden Horseshoe later in the morning.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to be fairly light, with just a couple of centimetres possible.

The weather agency says there is also a threat of some brief freezing rain.

The precipitation is expected to last a couple of hours and could cause slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.