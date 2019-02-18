;
Special weather statement in effect for Niagara Region

Environment Canada says a special weather statement is in effect for Niagara Region including Welland, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Grimsby.

The weather agency says a passing low pressure system will bring snow across the region. A few additional centimeters are expected before the snow tapers off Monday morning.

Road conditions are expected to be poor and motorists are being advised to exercise caution.

Special weather statements are the least urgent type of alert and are issued to let people know that conditions are unusual and could cause concern.



