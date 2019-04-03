Special weather statement in effect for Golden Horseshoe

A special weather statement is in effect for Southern Ontario with strong winds expected to hit the Golden Horseshoe Area.

Environment Canada says widespread wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected with some areas getting hit by gusts of up to 80 km/h.

The weather agency says a passage of a cold front is ushering in strong westerly winds.

There could be isolated power outages in some areas.

Special Weather Statements are the least urgent type of alert and are issued to let people know that conditions are unusual and could cause concern.