Southwestern Ontario’s largest RV Expo comes to Hamilton

The warmer weather seemed a little bit closer this weekend at the 8th annual Hamilton RV Expo.

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum was lined with RV’s, trailers and outdoor accessories.

The weekend long event is Southwestern Ontario’s largest RV expo, bringing together the top 10 dealers in the area.

Around 300 units were on display at the event.

The RV Expo is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

