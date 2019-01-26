;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Southwestern Ontario’s largest RV Expo comes to Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, outdoors, rv


The warmer weather seemed a little bit closer this weekend at the 8th annual Hamilton RV Expo.

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum was lined with RV’s, trailers and outdoor accessories.

The weekend long event is Southwestern Ontario’s largest RV expo, bringing together the top 10 dealers in the area.

Around 300 units were on display at the event.

The RV Expo is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Southwestern Ontario's largest RV Expo comes to Hamilton

Young musicians show off talent at Hamilton open mic

Hamilton non-profit hosts fourth annual 'STEM Hack'

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php