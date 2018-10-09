Son charged with attempted murder of father in Stoney Creek

A man in his twenties has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Stoney Creek over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on McNeilly Rd. around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found a man in his fifties suffering from “life threatening stab wounds.” He was rushed to hospital by Hamilton EMS.

Police say a family disturbance led to the stabbing and the victim’s son surrendered himself to police without incident.

He has been charged with attempted murder and scheduled to appear in a Hamilton courtroom Tuesday.

Hamilton police say the Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Catherine Lockley at 905-546-3825.