Some school boards to close if education workers strike on Monday

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) says schools will remain open if education workers across Ontario go on strike. However, before and after school programs, EarlyON child centres and recreation programs will be cancelled to keep schools safe and clean.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board and the Grand Erie District school board will announce on Friday whether schools will be closed.

The Halton District school board says they intend to be open Monday but night classes and community rentals will be cancelled.

The Peel District and York Region school boards have told parents schools will close if there’s a labour disruption for student-safety reasons.

Contract talks between the province, school boards and CUPE are to resume Friday.