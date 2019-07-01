Some Ontario driver and vehicle fees rise today

Some driver and vehicle fees are going up today in Ontario, including those for road and written tests.

The Ford government quietly posted a proposal earlier this month to increase driver, vehicle, and carrier fees by two percent across the board starting July 1.

Transportation minister Caroline Mulroney has announced that while some fees will raise by two percent, others won’t increase by that amount until July 1 of 2020.

Following that increase, fees will rise by two percent every year for four years.

Fees that will rise next year include driver’s licence renewals and applications, and vehicle plates, permits and validations.

News of the fee increases comes less than a year after the government froze driver and vehicle fees in Ontario.