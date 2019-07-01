;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Some Ontario driver and vehicle fees rise today

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Caroline Mulroney, conservatives, doug ford, driving, fees, government, onpoli, ontario, ontario government, pc, transportation


Some driver and vehicle fees are going up today in Ontario, including those for road and written tests.

The Ford government quietly posted a proposal earlier this month to increase driver, vehicle, and carrier fees by two percent across the board starting July 1.

Transportation minister Caroline Mulroney has announced that while some fees will raise by two percent, others won’t increase by that amount until July 1 of 2020.

Following that increase, fees will rise by two percent every year for four years.

Fees that will rise next year include driver’s licence renewals and applications, and vehicle plates, permits and validations.

News of the fee increases comes less than a year after the government froze driver and vehicle fees in Ontario.



LATEST STORIES

Some Ontario driver and vehicle fees rise today

Canada Day fireworks

Music lovers gathered in the city of Thorold to rock out to Blues on the Battlefield

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php