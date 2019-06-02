;
Sold Out D-Day 75th Anniversary Gala at Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

Category: Canada, Canada & The World, Hamilton, News, Uncategorized
Tags: 75th Anniversary, canadian warplane heritage museum, D-day, gala, Glenn Miller Orchestra, veterans



It was a sold out event Saturday night at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum as 850 people gathered for the D-Day 75th Anniversary Gala featuring the world famous “Glenn Miller Orchestra”. It was a night of reflection as those in attendance remembered the most pivotal battles of all time. Organizers called it a momentous occasion that celebrates peace, liberty and reconciliation.

On June 6th, 1944, 150 thousand allied troops consisting of Canadian, British, and American forces made history as soldiers landed on five beaches along 80 kilometers of the heavily fortified coast of France’s Normandy region. 14,000 troops were Canadians. On D-Day, Canadians suffered 1074 casualties, including 359 killed.

5 D-Day veterans were honoured Saturday at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.



