Snowfall warning in effect for Hamilton, Halton, Niagara

Environment Canada says a snowfall warning is in effect for Hamilton, Halton and Niagara Region.

The weather agency says the affected areas will see significant snowfall of near 15 centimetres Wednesday. They say areas by the west end of Lake Ontario may see higher amounts of up to 20 centimetres.

The heaviest snow is most likely to fall Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a significant impact on the commute home late in the day.

The snow event is the result of a low pressure systems which has formed over the Southern Plains States. It is expected to pass by just to the south of Lake Erie.

Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destination and use extra caution on the roadways. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Motorists are being advised to slow down and turn on your lights.