Snow squall warning in effect for Niagara Falls, Welland

Environment Canada says a snow squall warning is in effect for Niagara Falls, Welland, and Southern Niagara Region.

The weather agency says the affected areas will receive 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall Wednesday morning.

An intensifying snow squall band will be over the region and likely continue to move slowly northward Wednesday morning, then move southward and out of the region in the afternoon.

Motorists should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions due to heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

Drivers should expect reduced visibility throughout the day. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.