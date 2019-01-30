Snow clean-up

After a record snowfall caused many closures, the clean up continues.

The city of Hamilton says plows are now focusing on residential roads and the city continues to remind people to not park on the street so that all the snow can be removed without issue. This kind of weather is particularly concerning for the state of our roads.

“There’s a good chance that over the next several weeks we will start to see a larger number of potholes emerge.”

City Manager Dan McKinnon presented the proposed public works budget to council Tuesday. A portion was focused on roads and monitoring the damage that can be caused by winter weather.

Hamilton police had their eyes on the roads today too. One driver was fined $110 for not properly clearing the snow off of their car. Police saying it looked like the man was driving through a periscope.