;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Snow clean-up

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: clean-up, snow, weather, winter


After a record snowfall caused many closures, the clean up continues.

The city of Hamilton says plows are now focusing on residential roads and the city continues to remind people to not park on the street so that all the snow can be removed without issue. This kind of weather is particularly concerning for the state of our roads.

“There’s a good chance that over the next several weeks we will start to see a larger number of potholes emerge.”

City Manager Dan McKinnon presented the proposed public works budget to council Tuesday. A portion was focused on roads and monitoring the damage that can be caused by winter weather.

Hamilton police had their eyes on the roads today too. One driver was fined $110 for not properly clearing the snow off of their car. Police saying it looked like the man was driving through a periscope.



LATEST STORIES

Snow clean-up

A young man's quest to overcome the challenges of Asperger's through wrestling

Extreme cold warning

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php