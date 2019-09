Dozens of people gathered in Gore Park today to catch a murderer. Sneaky Finders, a giant, outdoor version of the board game Clue, played out on the streets of Hamilton today, with a lot of people dressing up in costumes, such as sleuth hats, pearls, flapper dresses and suits.

The murder-mystery unfolded virtually and was set in the fictitious town of Millingham.

Prizes were awarded for the fastest team to solve the mystery, best team name, best fancy dress and best K9 detective.