2017 BEA Winners
SNC Lavalin Controversy

Allegations of political interference at the highest levels. The former Attorney General, Canada’s top lawyer, who was later demoted, is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top staff of pressuring her to drop criminal charges for a company who happens to be based in Montreal, an important city for the Liberals and for Trudeau.

In the end, this is a scandal about senior members of a political party accused of crossing lines and interfering in the judicial system. Trudeau says that at the end of the day it’s about protecting jobs and admits no wrongdoing.

But as you heard, Jody Wilson-Raybould testified last week that there was interference.



