Smile Cookie campaign raises record $9.8M for charities

Tim Hortons says its recent Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $9.8 million in just one week.

Between September 16 to 22, customers could buy a chocolate chunk cookie decorated with blue eyes and a pink smile for $1. All of the proceeds from the purchase go towards charities local charities.

The company says 550 charities, hospitals and community groups across Canada will benefit from the funds.

A Tim Hortons in Dunnville broke a single store record, raising $42,864. The funds raised will support the Dunnville Hospital Foundation.

“We were blown away by the success of this year’s Smile Cookie campaign. We are tremendously proud of how our restaurant owners, their team members and guests come together to raise a record $9.8M to support some of the most impactful local causes and charities across Canada,” said Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons.

The first-ever Smile Cookie was sold in Hamilton in 1996 to help raise funds for the McMaster Children’s Hospital.

Last year, the national campaign raised $7.8 million.