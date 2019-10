A revolutionary new shopping cart that scans, weighs and tallies your grocery bill as you shop, has rolled into a store in Halton.

There are 10 of these smart carts available in Canada and they’re all at the Glen Abbey Sobeys in Oakville.

Like a self-checkout, you pay on the spot, a debit and credit machine is affixed to the cart.

If the pilot project is successful the carts will be rolled into other stores across the country.

