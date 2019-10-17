Small and medium-sized hospitals receive more provincial funding

Small and medium-sized hospitals in Ontario will be receiving more money to help address deficits and other funding challenges.

Health Minister Christine Elliott made an announcement early Thursday alongside Robin Martin, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Health.

Elliott says nearly 90 hospitals will receive an additional investment of $68 million.

The new investment is on top of the $384 million more that Ontario’s hospitals received this year as part of the province’s 2019 budget.

“Ontario has a comprehensive plan to end hallway health care,” said Elliott in a news release. “Working with our hospital partners, we are fixing long-standing issues with how hospitals are funded that disadvantaged small- and medium-sized hospitals. We have listened to patients, frontline staff and key stakeholders to determine how we can fix historical inequities to provide financial stability and relief to hospitals, regardless of their size.”

The funding includes a province-wide increase in funding of one per cent for 66 small-sized hospitals, 1.5 per cent for 23 medium-sized hospitals and targeted funding to assist with unique situations and historical funding challenges.

The province will invest $27 billion over the next 10 years in hospital infrastructure projects across Ontario, including adding 3,000 new hospital beds.