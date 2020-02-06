Slippery and slick commutes expected in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara

A blanket of snow has covered much of the Golden Horseshoe Area, causing slick roads and a messy commute.

A special weather statement is in effect for Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara regions due to snow that may mix with freezing drizzle on Thursday.

Roughly five to 10 centimetres of accumulation is expected in most areas, with 10 to 15 centimetres for portions of the Niagara Peninsula.

Environment Canada is warning motorists that the morning, afternoon and evening commutes will likely be impacted.

Halton police are reminding drivers to clear snow off their vehicles before heading out and leave extra space for braking.

You know the drill. Clear the snow.

You know the drill. Clear the snow. BEFORE you go. Stay safe out there; reduce your speed, leave extra braking distance and pack your patience.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers have responded to roughly 50 crashes overnight and an additional 20 collisions Thursday morning.

Schmidt says drivers should anticipate a longer commute due to the driving conditions. “Be smart about your travel decisions. If you can delay travel for any reason that would certainly make things easier for everybody,” he said in a video posted on Twitter. “Give yourselves that extra time so you won’t be in a hurry and won’t make those bad decisions.”